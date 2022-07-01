FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.13 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

