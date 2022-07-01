FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Issued By KeyCorp

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

