Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $4.53. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 16,708 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.
Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
