Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.41. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 274,953 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 54.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.
