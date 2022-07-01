Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.41. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 274,953 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 54.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 622,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 441,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

