Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.51. Frontline shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 78,070 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.