Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ULCC. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.96.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of -0.11. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indigo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.