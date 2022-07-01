Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 39862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

