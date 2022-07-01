Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 39862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
