Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

