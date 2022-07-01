Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
