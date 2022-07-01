Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.65. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.