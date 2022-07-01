Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.65. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

