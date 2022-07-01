Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 66.9% in June

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.40) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 28,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,954. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

