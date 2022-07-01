Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FCAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 24,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,493. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

