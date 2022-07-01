Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.01. 89,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 64,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

