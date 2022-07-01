Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $24.01. 89,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 64,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)
