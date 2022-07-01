Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.49 and traded as low as $92.82. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $92.82, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
