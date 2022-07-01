Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.49 and traded as low as $92.82. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $92.82, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

