Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.92.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.