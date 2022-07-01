Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PFD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,061. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
