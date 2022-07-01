Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $133,199,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.