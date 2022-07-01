First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SDVY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. 131,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,459. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

