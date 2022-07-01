First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 187.9% in June

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,786. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.