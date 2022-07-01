First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,068. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

