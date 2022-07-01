First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

