First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 257.6% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FPXI opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 73,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,352,000.

