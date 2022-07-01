First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

