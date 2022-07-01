First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.553 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

