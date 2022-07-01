First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FSD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 155,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,717. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
