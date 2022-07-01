First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FSD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 155,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,717. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 96,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

