First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 248,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

FEN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 74,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,763. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

