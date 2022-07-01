First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDT opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

