First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

