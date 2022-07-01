First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,998. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

