First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in June

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FPAFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

