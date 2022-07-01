First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $15.42. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 64,003 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

