First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,587,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,373,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

