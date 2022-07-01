First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 57,059 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,059 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

