First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $8.91 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of RYE stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 7,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.