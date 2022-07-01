First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

