First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 620.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,874. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.