First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.46. 123,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,659. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

