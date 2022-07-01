First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. 45,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

