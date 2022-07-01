First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,568 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $220,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. 139,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,139. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

