First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 10,004 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,925. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

