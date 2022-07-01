First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.66

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.66 and traded as low as $15.38. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 4,246 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

