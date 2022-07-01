First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.66

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.66 and traded as low as $15.38. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 4,246 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)
