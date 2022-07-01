Financial Survey: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -20.14% -12.45% -10.53% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TrueCar and Applied Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $231.70 million 1.05 -$38.33 million ($0.43) -6.02 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, indicating that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 66.51%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 677.78%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than TrueCar.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats TrueCar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

