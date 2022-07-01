Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $43.15 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.