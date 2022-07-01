Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($170.21) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.90.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $183.48 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.43.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.