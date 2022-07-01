FedEx Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2024 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 211,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,740,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

