Fear Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94,774.00 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $94,774.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

