Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 695.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$22.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.