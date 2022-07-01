Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the May 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FAMI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

