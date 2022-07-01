Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 130,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,571,694 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

