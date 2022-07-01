FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $407.50.

Shares of FDS opened at $384.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.49. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $326.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,349 shares of company stock worth $12,492,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $430,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $389,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

