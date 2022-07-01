Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the May 31st total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,173.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.66) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVKIF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 2,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

